Stefanos Tzoumakas leaves SYRIZA

Stefanos Tzoumakas, a party member who was set under suspension by SYRIZA president Stefanos Kasselakis, announced his departure from the party on Sunday.

Tzoumakas was the first of the four members of the party to leave the party after Kasselakis’s initiative to expel four prominent party cadres who had been highly critical of him since his election. 

It is recalled that Stefanos Tzoumakas had participated in the internal party elections of SYRIZA for the leadership and had severely criticized the candidacy of Stefanos Kasselakis even before he was elected president of SYRIZA. 

