Voutsis resigns from SYRIZA citing departure from left-wing principles

Nikos Voutsis, former speaker of Parliament, announced on Friday that he is departing from the main opposition SYRIZA party.

His decision follows a similar announcement made earlier in the day by another prominent party figure, Panos Skourletis.

In a letter, Voutsis expressed his concern about the current state of the party, stating, “I believe that instead of undergoing the necessary restructuring, which should involve the collective efforts of all its forces, our party unfortunately now finds itself in a situation resembling irreparable political damage.”

He accused the new leadership of steering SYRIZA away from its core left-wing principles.

“With the exclusive responsibility of the new president and the newly formed leadership around him, the party is taking a direction that unequivocally distances itself from the Left and is expected to gradually fight for a place in political Center,” he said.