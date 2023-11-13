Former SYRIZA secretary indicates formation of new party ahead of European elections

Former SYRIZA heavyweight Dimitris Vitsas has said that a new political entity could be formed in anticipation of the upcoming European elections.

Vitsas, a former party secretary, recently parted ways with the main opposition, which is grappling with internal discord following the election of new leader Stefanos Kasselakis.

Speaking on the Action 24 TV channel on Monday morning, Vitsas mentioned the possibility of creating a new “political space or meeting place.” He suggested that this space could include former SYRIZA officials who departed from the party before the September 2015 polls.

“There will be discussions aimed at forming a radical Left group,” he stated, indicating that former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis’ MeRA25 party might be involved in these talks. However, Vitsas ruled out any collaboration with Zoi Konstantopoulou, the current leader of the Course of Freedom party, asserting that the ex-House speaker has shifted “too far to the Right” on the political spectrum.

On Sunday, “Umbrella,” SYRIZA’s left-wing faction led by former Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, officially announced its departure from the party.



European Parliament elections are scheduled to take place in the summer of 2024.