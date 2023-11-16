Greece referred to EU court for failing to provide updated flood risk maps

The European Commission on Thursday decided to refer Greece to the Court of Justice of the European Union for failing to provide updated flood risk and flood hazard maps as required by its floods directive.

Flood hazard maps and flood risk maps are key instruments for flood risk management. They help raise awareness about areas at risk of flooding and help communities develop strategies for reducing these risks. Civil protection and first responders can use the maps to plan emergency responses and they can also support insurance decisions. The maps also support land-use planning and urban development, particularly to avoid creating new risks.

“To date, Greece has still not complied with its obligations under the Directive as the existing maps have still not been reviewed. Greece is the only Member State that has failed to comply with this obligation,” the commission said in a press release.

“The Commission considers that efforts by the Greek authorities have to date been unsatisfactory and insufficient and is therefore referring Greece to the Court of Justice of the European Union.”

The directive obliges member states to review, and if necessary, update, flood hazard maps and flood risk maps by 22 December 2019 and inform the bloc by 22 March 2020.

An infringement procedure is also opened against Greece for the late adoption of flood risk management plans.