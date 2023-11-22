Greece welcomes Gaza ceasefire and hostage release

Greece has expressed its approval of a Qatar-mediated agreement facilitating a four-day truce in Gaza and the release of 50 captives held in the enclave.

“I would like to welcome today’s agreement on a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza and the release of 50 hostages,” Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis said in a statement Wednesday.

He emphasized that the Greek government had advocated for a humanitarian pause and the establishment of viable humanitarian corridors. “In this direction, we had taken all the necessary actions,” he added.

Gerapetritis further urged the immediate and unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid, the provision of medical care to those in need, and the intensified efforts for a lasting peace in the region, emphasizing the importance of implementing the agreement.

In a related development, Gerapetritis is scheduled to travel to Madrid on Wednesday to participate in the inaugural meeting of foreign ministers of the Euro-Med Group Med-9, as announced by the ministry. The meeting’s agenda includes discussions on the situation in the Middle East and cooperation with the countries of the Southern Neighborhood. [AMNA]