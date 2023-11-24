Upcoming Greece-Turkey High-Level Cooperation Council set to reinvigorate relations

The High-Level Cooperation Council (HLCC) meeting between Greece and Turkey, scheduled for December 7 in Athens, is anticipated to mark a significant step in enhancing bilateral relations, according to sources on Friday.

The agreement for the HLCC session was reached during the meeting between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Vilnius in July. This agreement also involved activating various communication channels between the two nations, focusing on the axes of political dialogue, confidence-building measures, and a positive agenda.

The HLCC meeting, occurring after seven years, four of which witnessed Greek-Turkish relations reaching a critical point of tension, aims to signify mutual willingness for cooperation to benefit both countries, the sources said. It seeks to normalize relations in the spirit of mutual sincerity and good neighborly relations. The meeting follows the completion of the first round of the roadmap for contacts agreed upon between the foreign ministers of the two countries.

The sources indicated that the goal is to establish calmness and improve bilateral relations, solidified by agreements that benefit both nations. However, they added, disagreements persist, and the objective is to ensure that these disagreements do not escalate into bilateral crises.

Building on the key areas of cooperation jointly agreed upon at the highest political level, the HLCC session will include not only the foreign minister and alternate foreign minister but also the deputy foreign minister for economic diplomacy and openness. Additionally, ministers responsible for defense, migration, culture and tourism, economy, and education will participate.

On the morning of December 7, Greek and Turkish ministers will hold bilateral meetings at the Foreign Ministry and other ministries. Simultaneously, a meeting between Mitsotakis and the Turkish president will take place at the Maximos Mansion, following the same format as their previous two meetings in Vilnius and New York. After the meeting, the two leaders will make statements to the press. Subsequently, the HLCC plenary will convene under the leadership of the two leaders, followed by a working lunch at the Maximos Mansion. [AMNA]