Mitsotakis, Erdogan meeting moved to Athens

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Athens rather than Thessaloniki, as originally planned, on December 7, it was announced on Tuesday.

According to the Foreign Ministry, changing the location of the meeting, which will be held in the context of the Greece-Turkey High Level Cooperation Council, was agreed upon by both sides. The reasons, Kathimerini understands, are “organizational.”

The December 7 meeting is expected to build on a recent thaw in relations between the two neighbors.

It comes following the resumption of talks on confidence-building measures (CBMs) between Greece and Turkey that took place on Monday in Ankara after a hiatus of more than three years.