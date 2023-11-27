NEWS

Kasselakis attacks PM over comments on Parthenon Sculptures

SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis criticized Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday for remarks he made during a BBC television interview on Sunday concerning the return of the Parthenon Sculptures, currently displayed in the British Museum in London, to Greece.

“So, if the Parthenon Sculptures were considered to look better in the Pergamon Museum, should we relocate them to Berlin (after the renovation)?,” he said in a social media post. “What misguided arguments are these – especially on the BBC – to assert a right that belongs rightfully to us?”

In the BBC interview preceding his meeting this week with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Mitsotakis remarked that the “stolen” treasures would “look better in the Acropolis Museum, a state-of-the-art museum that was built for that purpose.”

During the same interview, he expressed frustration over the lack of progress in discussions with the UK on the issue, downplaying the ownership aspect and emphasizing the significance of reunification instead.

