Parthenon Marbles: imagine cutting the Mona Lisa in half

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said returning the Parthenon Marbles to Greece is about “reunification” not “ownership,” in an interview on the British state broadcaster BBC on Sunday.

Mitsotakis, in the interview with Laura Kuenssberg, added that Greece will continue to pursue the return of the marbles to Parthenon, although progress in negotiations is slow.

“If I told you [to] cut the Mona Lisa in half… do you think your viewers would appreciate the beauty of the painting?” stressed Mitsotakis to visualize his position on the matter.

In the interview, Mitsotakis was asked about the Pylos shipwreck, which killed hundreds of migrants off the coast of the Peloponnese.

“At the end of the day we should hold smugglers accountable,” claimed the Greek prime minister.