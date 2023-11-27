NEWS

Body identified in Raptor freighter sinking

Greek authorities confirmed on Monday the identification of the body discovered at sea on Sunday as that of an Egyptian sailor from the crew of the sunken freighter Raptor. The vessel sank off the coast of Lesvos on Sunday morning, leaving 12 out of the 14 crew members still missing.

A second Egyptian sailor, rescued by a Hellenic Air Force helicopter on Sunday, was transported to Mytilene Hospital on the island.

The search for the missing crew members is ongoing, involving two Coast Guard boats, a Hellenic Navy frigate, four ships in the vicinity, a Coast Guard helicopter, and a Frontex aircraft.

The 14-member crew comprised 11 Egyptian nationals, one Indian national, and two Syrians. The ship, carrying salt from Egypt and en route to Istanbul, experienced engine failure. It is believed that a minor water ingress into the hold caused the cargo to shift, resulting in a hazardous list that led to the freighter’s sinking. [AMNA]

