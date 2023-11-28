‘Window of opportunity’ to strengthen Greek-Turkish relations, says Gerapetritis

Greece and Turkey stand at a “window of opportunity” to strengthen relations, with the willingness of both nations’ leaders proving pivotal in progress on this front, Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis has said.

Answering a question from Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency at a talk at the London School of Economics (LSE), Gerapetritis underlined the importance of a “deliberative approach” in foreign policy.

“I am very fond of the basic idea of deliberative processes not only in foreign policy but in everything aspect of life. I just aspire that anytime we have a dispute, it doesn’t eventually conclude in crisis,” he said.

He stressed the need for open discussions and resolution, underlining the significance of diplomacy in navigating disputes.

“We have jointly decided to leave aside our disputes,” Gerapetritis said, underscoring the belief that these differences should not hinder diplomatic dialogue.

Confidence-building measures in defense and military will be vital in improving relations, he continued, noting that his government has appointed a diplomat to lead the confidence-building discussions between the two.

It was vital to maintain the current calm in the Aegean Sea, he said.

“What I keep on saying is that, irrespective of whether we resolve our basic issues concerning delegation of military zones, it is by itself important to extend the period of calmness over the Aegean for as long as we can.”