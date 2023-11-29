NEWS

Albania’s EU hopes hinge on Beleri case, Athens says

Greece is adopting a firmer stance concerning the conditions for Albania’s entry into the European Union over the case of Fredi Beleri, an ethnic Greek elected as the mayor of Himare in southern Albania during the municipal elections on May 14 though prevented from being sworn in due to an arrest on alleged vote-buying two days earlier.

During a meeting on Wednesday with ambassadors from the European Union’s 27 member countries, known as COREPER, Greece issued a written statement declaring that the swearing-in of Beleri, presently in detention awaiting trial, would serve as a prerequisite for the future of Albania’s EU accession process.

Athens views the case as evidence of a violation of the prerequisites that a candidate state must fulfill for entry into the bloc.

