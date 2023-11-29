Sunak accuses Mitsotakis of trying to ‘grandstand’ over Parthenon Marbles

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has escalated his war of words with Kyriakos Mitsotakis, accusing the Greek premier of trying to “grandstand” over the disputed Parthenon Marbles and breaking a promise to the UK government ahead of a planned meeting between the two leaders.

The two governments have been at loggerheads since Monday, when Sunak called off a scheduled meeting with Mitsotakis hours before it was due to start.

“Of course, we’re always happy to discuss important topics of substance with our allies, like tackling illegal migration or indeed strengthening our security,” he told MPs during Prime Minister’s Questions.

“But when it was clear that the purpose of a meeting was not to discuss substantive issues for the future, but rather to grandstand and relitigate issues of the past, it was inappropriate.”

Sunak said Mitsotakis had reneged on a promise not to talk publicly about the marbles during his visit.

“Furthermore … when specific commitments and specific assurances on that topic were made to this country and then were broken, it may seem alien to him, but my view is when people make commitments they should keep them.”

The Greek government has denied any such promise was made.

Sunak was responding to a question from main opposition leader, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, on why he humiliated Mitsotakis by cancelling his meeting with him.

“Never mind the British Museum, it’s the prime minister who has obviously lost his marbles,” Starmer said.

“The Greek prime minister came to London to meet him, a fellow NATO member, an economic ally, one of our most important partners in tackling illegal immigration.

“But instead of using that meeting to discuss those serious issues, he tried to humiliate him and cancelled at the last minute. Why such small politics, prime minister?

Starmer, who met Mitsotakis while he was in London on Monday, said he had no problem in stating Britain’s official policy on the Parthenon Marbles.

“I discussed with the Greek prime minister the economy, security, immigration. I also told him we wouldn’t change the law regarding the marbles. It’s not that difficult, prime minister.” [Kathimerini, AP]