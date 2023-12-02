Low expectations for Erdogan visit

Although expectations in Athens for the upcoming visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan this coming Thursday are low regarding the difficult issues of Greek-Turkish relations, both sides appear intent on securing the prolonging of the period of “calm waters” in the Aegean.

This easing of tensions has already lasted 10 months, starting with the devastating earthquakes in February in southeastern Turkey.

However, with regard to the substantive issues, the fact that Ankara has not changed its basic positions in the slightest is indicative of the difficulties involved.

Even on the positive agenda, progress is very slow. Erdogan’s short stay in Athens means that the High Cooperation Council between the ministers of both countries will take place while the talks between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the Turkish president are under way, in order to meet the very tight schedule.

Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis will brief Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Saturday ahead of Erdogan’s visit.

On Friday, Gerapetritis briefed leaders and representatives of parliamentary parties on the course of Greek-Turkish relations.

SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis stressed the party’s firm support for dialogue with Turkey on the basis of international law, with the aim of reducing tension and building trust and cooperation in a number of areas. Kasselakis said the guidelines governing the dialogue with Turkey should exclude any negotiation on the demilitarization of the islands, the sovereignty of the country and any discussion on the co-exploitation or denial of Greece’s right to extend the territorial waters up to 12 nautical miles.

Greece, he noted, must also have a clear perspective on the delimitation of the continental shelf / EEZ at the International Court of Justice in The Hague. What’s more, the terms under which exploratory contacts will proceed must be clearly defined. He also insisted Greece uses its alliances to press Turkey to make a long-term commitment to the Greek-Turkish and Euro-Turkish dialogue.

The PASOK parliamentary representative Dimitris Mantzos noted that in case there are any substantial developments – i.e. if the discussions enter the difficult issues – the council of political leaders should be convened.

The communist KKE’s Giorgos Marinos denounced the process as a way to promote the co-exploitation-co-management of the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean, for the benefit of large economic interests, and to strengthen the southeastern wing of NATO.