NEWS

Low expectations for Erdogan visit

No progress anticipated on ‘difficult issues’ but there is optimism ‘calm waters will be maintained’

Low expectations for Erdogan visit
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (center, left) meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (center, right) during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Wednesday. [REUTERS]

Although expectations in Athens for the upcoming visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan this coming Thursday are low regarding the difficult issues of Greek-Turkish relations, both sides appear intent on securing the prolonging of the period of “calm waters” in the Aegean. 

This easing of tensions has already lasted 10 months, starting with the devastating earthquakes in February in southeastern Turkey.

However, with regard to the substantive issues, the fact that Ankara has not changed its basic positions in the slightest is indicative of the difficulties involved.

Even on the positive agenda, progress is very slow. Erdogan’s short stay in Athens means that the High Cooperation Council between the ministers of both countries will take place while the talks between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the Turkish president are under way, in order to meet the very tight schedule. 

Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis will brief Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Saturday ahead of Erdogan’s visit.

On Friday, Gerapetritis briefed leaders and representatives of parliamentary parties on the course of Greek-Turkish relations.

SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis stressed the party’s firm support for dialogue with Turkey on the basis of international law, with the aim of reducing tension and building trust and cooperation in a number of areas. Kasselakis said the guidelines governing the dialogue with Turkey should exclude any negotiation on the demilitarization of the islands, the sovereignty of the country and any discussion on the co-exploitation or denial of Greece’s right to extend the territorial waters up to 12 nautical miles.

Greece, he noted, must also have a clear perspective on the delimitation of the continental shelf / EEZ at the International Court of Justice in The Hague. What’s more, the terms under which exploratory contacts will proceed must be clearly defined. He also insisted Greece uses its alliances to press Turkey to make a long-term commitment to the Greek-Turkish and Euro-Turkish dialogue. 

The PASOK parliamentary representative Dimitris Mantzos noted that in case there are any substantial developments – i.e. if the discussions enter the difficult issues – the council of political leaders should be convened.

The communist KKE’s Giorgos Marinos denounced the process as a way to promote the co-exploitation-co-management of the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean, for the benefit of large economic interests, and to strengthen the southeastern wing of NATO.

Turkey Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
FM to brief party leaders on Greece-Turkey cooperation council
NEWS

FM to brief party leaders on Greece-Turkey cooperation council

Erdogan wants ‘new page’ with Athens
NEWS

Erdogan wants ‘new page’ with Athens

Erdogan expresses willingness to improve Greece-Turkey relations ahead of Athens visit
NEWS

Erdogan expresses willingness to improve Greece-Turkey relations ahead of Athens visit

Turkey told NATO that Sweden ratification could come before year-end, US official says
NEWS

Turkey told NATO that Sweden ratification could come before year-end, US official says

‘Window of opportunity’ to strengthen Greek-Turkish relations, says Gerapetritis
NEWS

‘Window of opportunity’ to strengthen Greek-Turkish relations, says Gerapetritis

Silent anxiety before Erdogan visits Athens
NEWS

Silent anxiety before Erdogan visits Athens