NEWS

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes northwest Turkey

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes northwest Turkey
[Shutterstock]

A moderately strong earthquake struck northwest Turkey on Monday, sending people out into the streets in fear. There was no immediate report of injuries or damage.

The magnitude 5.1 earthquake was centered in the Sea of Marmara, off the town of Gemlik in Bursa province, according to the disaster management agency, AFAD. It struck at 10:42 a.m. local time, at a depth of some 9 kilometers (5.6 miles)

HaberTurk television said it was felt in Istanbul and other nearby regions where people left homes and offices in fear.

In February, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake devastated 11 southern and southeastern Turkish provinces as well as part of northern Syria. More than 50,000 people were killed in Turkey. [AP]

Turkey Earthquake

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude strikes eastern Turkey
NEWS

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude strikes eastern Turkey

Erdogan honors Greek ambassador and rescue team for earthquake efforts
NEWS

Erdogan honors Greek ambassador and rescue team for earthquake efforts

Turkey’s key tourism sector slow to recover after huge earthquake
ECONOMY

Turkey’s key tourism sector slow to recover after huge earthquake

Greece, Turkey say communication channels must be kept open
NEWS

Greece, Turkey say communication channels must be kept open

Municipalities collected over 1.5 tonnes of aid for quake-stricken Syria, Turkey
NEWS

Municipalities collected over 1.5 tonnes of aid for quake-stricken Syria, Turkey

Turkey’s quake toll tops 48,000 as gov’t races to build container cities
NEWS

Turkey’s quake toll tops 48,000 as gov’t races to build container cities