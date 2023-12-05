Humanitarian aid dispatched to Cyprus to deal with refugee flows

The government has announced that it has dispatched humanitarian aid to Cyprus to deal with an anticipated increase in refugee flows, at Nicosia’s request.

“Greece responded to Cyprus’ request for humanitarian aid immediately, so as to reinforce the country’s readiness to manage possibly increased refugee flows due to developments in the Middle East,” an announcement from the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry said.

The Cypriot request came through the European Civil Protection Mechanism.

Greece has already sent 200 tents and 800 sleeping bags to Cyprus. “The materials for hosting refugees were delivered last week to an official delegation from Cyprus at an event held at Limassol port, in the presence of the Greek ambassador to Cyprus, Ioannis Papameletiou,” the ministry said. [AMNA]