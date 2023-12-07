NEWS

Top court rules in favor of Mykonos tourist investment

Although it pulled the plug on a marina which would accompany a tourist development in Kalo Livadi on Mykonos, the Council of State rejected two other appeals against the project, ruling that it was correct to exclude large tourist investments from the general suspension of issuing new building permits for tourist units in areas of the island outside planning zones.

The court’s three decisions concern appeals filed by the Municipality of Mykonos against a specific tourist investment, Blue Iris, by AGC Equity Partners. The investment is the first to be promoted with a Special Spatial Development Strategic Investment Plan (ESHASE) on the island.

ESHASE is an urban planning model for large strategic investments which functions as an “umbrella” that modifies local urban planning, unifies different, not necessarily neighboring, properties, and provides favorable building conditions. 

