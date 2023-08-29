NEWS

Eleven people arrested in Naxos over beach violations

Eleven people arrested in Naxos over beach violations
[InTime News file photo]

Eleven people were arrested on the popular island of Naxos between August 12 to 25 for installing dozens of unlicensed sun beds and umbrellas on the beach, the finance ministry said in a press release on Tuesday.

The arrests came after inspectors recorded 340 violations of beach zoning and public access laws in 1,225 inspections carried out on private individuals and businesses in coastal areas over the same period of time.

These checks are added to the 2,230 carried out between July 21 and August 7, where 749 violations were found. Overall, between July 21 and August 25 the total number of checks amounted to 3,455 and the total number of violations to 1,081.

The situation at many Greek beaches with the violations of the terms of use of coastal areas has sparked protests from the public and, in some cases, the degradation of Greece’s tourist product.

The government said it will present a new framework for the distribution of responsibilities between state and municipal agencies to do away with the division of responsibilities that serve to avoid responsibility and perpetuate illegality.

The plan will be in force for the next tourist season.

Crime Environment Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Zoning infringements on beaches continue unabated
NEWS

Zoning infringements on beaches continue unabated

Folli Follie trial to resume at long last on June 19
NEWS

Folli Follie trial to resume at long last on June 19

Clock ticking for Folli Follie case
NEWS

Clock ticking for Folli Follie case

Ban on tables, chairs on central Panepistimiou Avenue
NEWS

Ban on tables, chairs on central Panepistimiou Avenue

Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry welcomes India’s interest in Greek ports
NEWS

Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry welcomes India’s interest in Greek ports

University of Nicosia planning medical school in Athens
NEWS

University of Nicosia planning medical school in Athens