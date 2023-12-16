NEWS

Mitsotakis tells EU summit unanimity has not been abolished

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said from Brussels on Friday that he does not see a change in decision-making, while referring to the decision taken by the European Council to open accession negotiations with Ukraine when Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stepped out of the meeting. 

“Unanimity will still be the rule. All decisions are taken by unanimity. At the moment when the member-states had to position themselves, Hungary did not veto the decision,” the prime minister said. 

Regarding other issues, the European Council was unable to reach an agreement on the revision of the multiannual financial framework. 

Mitsotakis reiterated that Greece was satisfied with the proposal discussed, as the request for increased funds for migration and natural disasters was met. 

“Unfortunately, we were not able to reach an agreement. I expect that there will be an extraordinary Council at the end of January in order to reach an agreement then,” he said. 

