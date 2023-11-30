PM says Greeks abroad will be able to vote by mail in European elections

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced on Thursday that Greeks living abroad who are enrolled in the voting registry in Greece, will be able to vote by mail.

“Today we take another important step. We are establishing postal voting for anyone who wishes inside and outside Greece,” he said at the start of a cabinet meeting, adding it will allow “tens, hundreds of thousands of our fellow citizens who would not have participated under other circumstances,” such as the elderly, the sick, people with disabilities, young people who work seasonally, workers on election days, to vote.

He also said the government will not divide the country into constituencies, as it had considered in the past few months, maintaining a practice followed since 1981. Selection of candidates on the ballot will be done with crosses.