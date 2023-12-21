NEWS

Commission refers Greece to court of justice for lacking maritime spatial planning

Greece was referred to the Court of Justice of the European Union by the European Commission on Thursday for its failure to implement the EU’s guidelines concerning maritime spatial planning. 

Directive EU 2014/89, a crucial component of the European Green Deal, establishes a unified approach for EU member states to organize human activities in their maritime areas, fostering a sustainable blue economy, responsible marine resource utilization, and preserving marine ecosystems.

Despite the Directive’s mandate for coastal EU states to submit maritime spatial plans by March 31, 2021, Greece has failed to do so. Following a formal notice in December 2021 and a reasoned opinion in April 2023, the Commission has escalated the matter to the Court of Justice.

The case against Bulgaria, for a similar infringement, has been closed after the timely submission of their maritime spatial plan in August demonstrating compliance with EU regulations.

