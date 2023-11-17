EC refers Greece to court over landfill, flood risk maps

The European Commission said on Thursday that it has referred Greece to the European Court of Justice for failing to close a landfill site on the island of Zakynthos, and for not providing updated flood risk and flood hazard maps.

In the case of Zakynthos, Greece is being referred again to court for failing to close the Skopos landfill, which is within a Natura 2000 protected area.

The European Commission said that although the landfill has not been operational for more than five years, it must not only be closed but also rehabilitated in order to comply with a 2014 Court ruling.

As for the flood risk and hazard maps, member-states were required to review, and if necessary, update them by December 22, 2019. They also had to communicate to the Commission the review and, where applicable, the update of those maps three months after that date – i.e. by March 22, 2020.