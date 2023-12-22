Tentative step taken in Beleri case

In a move on Thursday that, under certain circumstances, might open the door to a compromise in the case of jailed ethnic Greek Fredi Beleri, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama referred to him as the “elected mayor of Himare” for the first time, even though he backed as correct the ruling by the Special Court Against Corruption and Organized Crime in Tirana that denied him permission to attend a swearing-in.

Beleri has been incarcerated pending trial since May on vote-buying charges after his arrest on the eve of municipal elections which he won against Socialist candidate Jorgo Goro.

The case has strained relations with Greece, which says that Beleri’s human rights are being violated and the situation has led to a deadlock in Albania’s EU accession process, with Athens threatening a veto if the mayor of Himare is not allowed to take office.

Rama referred to the reasoning of the Special Court’s decision published on Thursday, which describes as “deadlocked” the situation that has arisen due to the “temporary continuation of the mayor’s duties” by the defeated candidate Goro.

Greek Foreign Ministry officials noted that the acceptance of the reasoning of the decision by the Albanian prime minister is an important step in the process of transition of power in the Municipality of Himare until the completion of the pending court proceedings. Athens noted that Rama’s step is positive, but respect for the rule of law is a fundamental condition for Albania’s accession, which is why three conditions have been set: the swearing in of Beleri, his fair trial and the presumption of innocence.

The case has also caused friction in Greek-German relations, as Berlin considers that the case of the election of a mayor cannot jeopardize the European perspective of the Western Balkans.

According to sources close to the Albanian prime minister, the reference to Beleri as “elected mayor” does not mean that new elections will be held, as he is recognized as such until the end of his trial.

The Albanian government has reportedly interpreted the ruling as a legal reasoning that gives it the right to install an interim mayor, as it is now expected that Goro will resign in order to facilitate the situation.

It is anticipated that the interim mayor will be a member of the ethnic Greek community and the decision will be made before the New Year.