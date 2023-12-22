NEWS

Coast guard rescues 27 migrants from islet off Samos

Coast guard officials on Samos have picked up 27 migrants who were stranded on a rocky islet northeast of the eastern Aegean island.

Upon receiving information that the migrants were on Aghios Nikolaos, a coast guard vessel approached the islet and located the group.

A patrol boat subsequently, collected the migrants and took them to Asprochorti beach, where police were waiting to take them to a closed migrant facility on Samos.

Samos port authority is investigating how the migrants found themselves on the islet. [AMNA]

