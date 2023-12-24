NEWS

Fredi Beleri's opponent resigns
Albanian mayoral candidate Gjergj Goro, who assumed office amid the incarceration of opponent Fredi Beleri in the Albanian region of Himare, reportedly resigned on Saturday. 

Beleri, an ethnic Greek, has been incarcerated pending trial since May on vote-buying charges after his arrest on the eve of municipal elections which he won against Socialist candidate Jorgo Goro.

Prime Minister Edi Rama had labeled Beleri the “elected mayor” and Goro the “defeated candidate without legitimacy” in a post on Thursday acknowledging the municipal crisis requiring resolution. 

The Albanian government is currently working to establish a legal framework that would enable the appointment of a temporary mayor, aligning with the rationale presented in Prime Minister Edi Rama’s recent statement.

The intention is to ensure that the interim mayor, expected to be a member of the Greek national minority, is selected before the new year. This strategic move by Rama is perceived in Tirana as a potential catalyst for restoring a balanced equilibrium in Greek-Albanian relations, Kathimerini understands. 

