NEWS

Netanyahu and Erdogan exchange accusations over morality

Netanyahu and Erdogan exchange accusations over morality

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, stating that Erdogan, who is accused of committing genocide against Kurds and imprisoning journalists, is the last person who can preach morality to others.

Earlier on Wednesday, Erdogan, speaking at an event in Ankara, asserted that there is no difference between what Netanyahu did with attacks in Gaza and what Hitler did, drawing a parallel between Israeli actions in Gaza and the Nazis’ treatment of Jews. 

“In what way are you different from Hitler?… What Netanyahu does is no less than what Hitler did; no,” stated the Turkish president.

Israel Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Erdogan says Israeli PM Netanyahu no different from Hitler
NEWS

Erdogan says Israeli PM Netanyahu no different from Hitler

Fidan, Blinken discuss Gaza, Sweden NATO bid, F-16 jets
NEWS

Fidan, Blinken discuss Gaza, Sweden NATO bid, F-16 jets

Turkish Cypriots reject ‘malicious’ Israel allegation
NEWS

Turkish Cypriots reject ‘malicious’ Israel allegation

Erdogan says Netanyahu ‘will be tried as war criminal’
NEWS

Erdogan says Netanyahu ‘will be tried as war criminal’

Erdogan: Chance for peace in Gaza conflict lost for now
NEWS

Erdogan: Chance for peace in Gaza conflict lost for now

Erdogan links German support of Israel in Gaza to Holocaust guilt
NEWS

Erdogan links German support of Israel in Gaza to Holocaust guilt