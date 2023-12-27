Netanyahu and Erdogan exchange accusations over morality

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, stating that Erdogan, who is accused of committing genocide against Kurds and imprisoning journalists, is the last person who can preach morality to others.

Earlier on Wednesday, Erdogan, speaking at an event in Ankara, asserted that there is no difference between what Netanyahu did with attacks in Gaza and what Hitler did, drawing a parallel between Israeli actions in Gaza and the Nazis’ treatment of Jews.

“In what way are you different from Hitler?… What Netanyahu does is no less than what Hitler did; no,” stated the Turkish president.