NEWS

Erdogan says Israeli PM Netanyahu no different from Hitler

File photo.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was no different from Adolf Hitler and likened Israel’s attacks on Gaza to the treatment of Jewish people by the Nazis.

Speaking at an event in Ankara, Erdogan also repeated his criticism of Western support for Israel, adding that Turkey was ready to welcome academics and scientists who faced persecution due to their views on the conflict in Gaza. [Reuters]

Turkey Israel Diplomacy Politics

