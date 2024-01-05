Dozens of old church icons retrieved

Police located and seized 56 old church icons and arrested a 43-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman, accused of violating legislation for the protection of antiquities and cultural heritage.

The operation was planned and implemented by the Department of Cultural Heritage and Antiquities of the Attica Security Directorate, at noon on Wednesday in the southern Athens suburb of Moschato.

The icons were examined by the the Ephorate of Antiquities of Piraeus and the Islands, who opined that 20 of them “fall within the protective provisions of the antiquities protection law, while the rest need further investigation.”

They will be delivered to the Piraeus Archaeological Museum for safekeeping and final assessment.