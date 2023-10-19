NEWS

Pair arrested for illegal possession of antiquities

[Shutterstock]

A man and a woman are expected to appear before a prosecutor after being arrested by police in Ioannina for the illegal possession of antiquities.

A search of the 59-year-old woman’s home yielded, among others, two Roman amphorae, five icons, a metal detector, a glazed vessel and a silver coin.

The pair were arrested on Tuesday, police said, after an investigation that found that the woman and her 64-year-old male accomplice planned to sell the two amphorae to a 48-year-old foreign national.

The confiscated antiquities were handed over for safekeeping and evaluation to Ioannina’s archaeological and Byzantine museums.

Archaeology Culture Crime

