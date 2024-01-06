NEWS

‘We are standing together,’ says Blinken during meeting with Greek PM

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stated, “Greece-US bilateral relations are at their best,” during his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Hania, Crete on Saturday. 

Blinken responded, acknowledging the strength of their bilateral ties, adding, “We are standing together facing some of the most acute challenges that we’ve seen, but the fact that we’re standing together, that we’re working together, is a tremendous source of strength and reassurance for the United States.”

After a private meeting, which set off at 5.30 p.m. on Saturday, Mitsotakis hosted Blinken at his residence for the celebration of Epiphany.

The visit included a cooperation meeting attended by Greek Foreign Minister Georgios Gerapetritis, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexandra Papadopoulou, US Ambassador to Athens, George Tsunis and US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Tom Sullivan.

On the agenda are Gaza, Ukraine, Greek-Turkish relations and defense matters. 

Blinken’s tour includes Middle Eastern and Eastern Mediterranean countries amid concerns about Gaza’s war expansion. The tour spans Israel, the West Bank, Turkey, Greece, Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

