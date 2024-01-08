New Left is getting organized

New Left, the party created out of a split in the main opposition Syriza party, will hold an organizing meeting on Jan. 12-13.

The meeting, to be held in Athens, will draw up a founding declaration and prepare a conference, to be held in late February, where the party’s governing bodies will presumably be elected.

So far, the only official presence of the New Left is its parliamentary group of 11 MPs who broke away from Syriza, leaving the main opposition with 36 MPs, just four more than the third-place socialist PASOK (32). Ruling conservative New Democracy has 158 MPs in the 300-member Parliament.

New Left MPs told state news agency AMNA that an “intense” campaign will unfold in January and February to call on citizens “from across the progressive spectrum” to join the party. A total of 80 meetings have been planned, they said.

