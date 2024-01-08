NEWS

New Left is getting organized

New Left is getting organized
Leading New Left members Effie Achtsioglou and Alexis Charitsis, leader of the party's parliamentary group [Intime]

New Left, the party created out of a split in the main opposition Syriza party, will hold an organizing meeting on Jan. 12-13.

The meeting, to be held in Athens, will draw up a founding declaration and prepare a conference, to be held in late February, where the party’s governing bodies will presumably be elected.

So far, the only official presence of the New Left is its parliamentary group of 11 MPs who broke away from Syriza, leaving the main opposition with 36 MPs, just four more than the third-place socialist PASOK (32). Ruling conservative New Democracy has 158 MPs in the 300-member Parliament.

New Left MPs told state news agency AMNA that an “intense” campaign will unfold in January and February to call on citizens “from across the progressive spectrum” to join the party. A total of 80 meetings have been planned, they said.

[AMNA]

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Erdogan aims to regain major cities, names candidates
TURKEY LOCAL ELECTIONS

Erdogan aims to regain major cities, names candidates

Reshuffle move prompted by polls
NEWS

Reshuffle move prompted by polls

Tug-of-war with Church over same-sex marriage
NEWS

Tug-of-war with Church over same-sex marriage

Discussion on same-sex marriage will start soon, government says
NEWS

Discussion on same-sex marriage will start soon, government says

Government denies claim that SYRIZA leader had been offered ministerial seat
NEWS

Government denies claim that SYRIZA leader had been offered ministerial seat

In first foray beyond Athens in 2024, PM voices optimism about the future
NEWS

In first foray beyond Athens in 2024, PM voices optimism about the future