NEWS TURKEY LOCAL ELECTIONS

Erdogan aims to regain major cities, names candidates

Erdogan aims to regain major cities, names candidates
[Murad Sezer/Reuters]

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday named several of his party’s candidates for March’s nationwide election.

The ruling party will try to recover cities lost to the opposition’s Republican People’s Party, or CHP, five years ago — including the country’s largest city, Istanbul, and the capital, Ankara.

Erdogan said parliamentarian and former Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum will challenge Ekrem Imamoglu, the opposition mayor of Istanbul, who has become nationally recognized. Many had expected Imamoglu to stand against Erdogan in last year’s presidential election.

“Istanbul will get its wish. It can’t afford to lose another five years,” Erdogan told a Justice and Development Party, or AKP, congress in Istanbul.

He also named candidates for 10 other metropolitan cities and 15 provinces. Further nominations are expected in the coming weeks.

Kurum, 47, was a minister from 2018 until last year. He stood down to successfully run for parliament as an Istanbul candidate

The CHP announced that Imamoglu would stand again in Istanbul in the March 31 election.

[AP]

Turkey Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
MP’s Lausanne Treaty remark sparks row
NEWS

MP’s Lausanne Treaty remark sparks row

Government backs conservative MP over Lausanne Treaty comment
NEWS

Government backs conservative MP over Lausanne Treaty comment

Erdogan says Israeli PM Netanyahu no different from Hitler
NEWS

Erdogan says Israeli PM Netanyahu no different from Hitler

Ankara wants peace, not backing down on Cyprus, says minister
NEWS

Ankara wants peace, not backing down on Cyprus, says minister

AKP insists on direct talks
TURKEY RELATIONS

AKP insists on direct talks

Mitsotakis, Erdogan commit to lasting calm
NEWS

Mitsotakis, Erdogan commit to lasting calm