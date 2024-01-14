NEWS

St Nikolas oil tanker crew members are in good health

St Nikolas ship X1 oil tanker involved in US-Iran dispute in the Gulf of Oman which state media says was seized is seen in the Tokyo bay, Japan, October 4, 2020, in this handout picture. [Daisuke Nimura/Handout via Reuters]

All crew members of the Greek-owned oil tanker St Nikolas, which was seized on Thursday by the Iranian navy, anchored in Bandar Abbas, Iran, are reported to be in good health and safe, as was announced by the vessel’s management company Empire Navigation. 

Greek shipping company Empire Navigation confirmed their well-being after contacting Iranian authorities. 

Since the ship’s seizure on Thursday, direct communication has not been restored while the company emphasizes the safety of the 19 crew members, one of whom is a Greek national, offering mental health support to their families. 

The tanker, carrying crude oil from Iraq to Turkey via the Suez Canal, remains a focal point for both the company and relevant authorities.

Shipping Iran US

