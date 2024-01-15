Seized oil tanker St Nikolas’ managing company sends representative aboard

St Nikolas ship X1 oil tanker involved in US-Iran dispute in the Gulf of Oman which state media says was seized is seen in the Tokyo bay, Japan, October 4, 2020, in this handout picture. [Daisuke Nimura/Handout via Reuters]

A correspondent on-site in Iran visited the Greek-owned oil tanker St Nikolas, confirming the crew’s safety, after the vessel was seized on Thursday by the Iranian navy, as was announced by its managing company, Greek-based Empire Navigations on Monday.

According to the company’s statement, “A local correspondent from our insurance provider (P&I Club), who has been in contact with Iranian authorities since Sunday, obtained permission and visited the ship. They met with crew members to provide necessary assistance and confirmed that everyone is safe and in good health.”

The company emphasized the safety of the 19 crew members, one of whom is a Greek national, offering mental health support to their families.

Satellite communications with the vessel remain disabled, while it continues to anchor in Bandar Abbas, Iran.

The tanker, carrying crude oil from Iraq to Turkey via the Suez Canal, remains a focal point for both the company and relevant authorities.