Parthenon Marbles: Govenment’s intentions remain unchanged

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni underscored that the government does not consider the exchange, loan or recognition of the British Museum’s possession of the Parthenon Sculptures, in answering a question from an opposition MP in parliament on Monday. 

Main opposition party SYRIZA MP Kyriaki Malama challenged the government’s intentions in its negotiations with the British Museum for the repatriation of the Parthenon Marbles by referring to alleged statements made by the culture minister during her visit in Corfu, “You said the marbles belong to the world, implying they do not belong to Greece.”

Opposition MP revoked another alleged statement made by the culture minister according to which “the British Museum can replace the Parthenon Sculptures with the Sculptures seized from the Temple of Apollo Epicurius”

Minister Mendoni denied such statements emphasizing the government’s commitment to the monuments’ integrity and to reclaiming Greece’s ancient heritage. 

“Over the past four years, some of the scattered fragments have been returned and reunited. This alone proves that we are doing something right. Coordinated efforts and the utilization of every available means have contributed to substantial progress,” said the minister on Monday.

