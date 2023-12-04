NEWS

Brutal dog abuse leads to Supreme Court intervention

Brutal dog abuse leads to Supreme Court intervention

Supreme Court deputy prosecutor Anastasia Masoura intervened on Monday in an animal torture case, in which a pet dog died after abuse in the mountain town of Arachova, Boeotia. 

Masoura instructed an urgent preliminary investigation to identify the perpetrator. 

The veterinary examination showed that the dog was abused with a sharp object. The dog had broken ribs, a tied mouth, head injuries, and signs of sexual abuse. 

According to the information, it is unknown how the perpetrator got a hold of the dog, an 8-year-old husky, which was in its owner’s yard. After the abuse, the dog returned to its home where it died. 

