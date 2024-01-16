Same-sex marriage spat with ex-PM continues

The dispute between the government and Antonis Samaras, a former PM, continued on Monday, with government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis essentially accusing him of inconsistency in words and deeds.

Asked about Samaras’ opposition to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ proposal to dissenting MPs to abstain from voting on the bill, Marinakis recalled that in 2015 Samaras abstained from voting on the cohabitation pact.

“It is clear what the prime minister said in terms of abstention,” Marinakis said, adding that Mitsotakis stressed that those who are against the bill are obviously better off abstaining.

“Does [the government] not know that the cohabitation agreement is about legal issues for same-sex couples, while marriage is about procreation – i.e. children, mother and father?” associates of Samaras responded later in the day.