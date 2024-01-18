PM in Davos for the World Economic Forum

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will participate in two events at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Thursday and Friday.

The WEF’s theme this year is “Rebuilding Trust” in a rapidly changing world at three levels, “into the future, within societies and among nations”.

On Thursday, Mitsotakis will participate in a discussion on “European Green Deal, Anyone?” starting at 9 a.m. local time (10 a.m. Athens time). The theme of the discussion will focus on the question, “In its ambition to make Europe climate-neutral by 2050, the European Commission led the rollout of era-defining green legislation during its current term and aims to mobilize at least 1 trillion euros in sustainable investments over the next decade. As the European Green Deal faces political headwinds in the run-up to the 2024 parliamentary elections, what does its future look like?”

Other speakers will include Euronews Senior Business Editor Sasha Vakulina, DTEK Group CEO Maxim Timchenko, European Commission Executive Vice-President for European Green Deal, Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight Maros Sefcovic, and Novozymes President and CEO Ester Baiget.

Also on Thursday, the premier will participate in a conversation with Foreign Policy magazine Editor-in-Chief Ravi Agrawal at 3 p.m. local time (4 p.m. Athens time). The conversation is under the Forum’s Center for Regions, Trade and Geopolitics, and related to shaping progress on priorities during complex geopolitical times.

Following this conversation, Mitsotakis will meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

On Friday morning, the premier will be interviewed by Bloomberg TV and journalist Francine Lacqua, while he is also expected to provide an interview to CNN.

Besides the panels he will attend, he will also meet individually on both days with investors and business people, particularly those in the technology and energy sectors, who are interested in investing in Greece, government sources said.

[AMNA]