Conservative MP Miltiadis Varvitsiotis resigns seat in Parliament, leaves politics

New Democracy lawmaker and former shipping minister MIltiadis Varvitsiotis announced on Thursday he had resigned his seat in Parliament and is leaving politics, without citing a reason.

The surprise announcement was made after he informed Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis this morning, sources said.

“Having served twice in the Ministry of Shipping, with the experience of a maritime lawyer, but also as a man of the sea, I firmly believe that this area has unlimited potential for the development and prosperity of the country,” he said in a post on his personal profile on X.

“I have always believed that Greece should make the most of its success in the field of shipping, and my personal contribution to this effort cannot be limited to political action alone,” he added

Varvitsiotis had been appointed Minister of Shipping following the re-election of the Conservatives in 2023 and until last September, when he resigned in the wake of controversial statements about the murder of a passenger in the port of Piraeus.