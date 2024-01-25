Spartiates MP Haris Katsivardas becomes independent

Harris Katsivardas, a lawmaker who was elected with the far-right Spartiates party in the north sector of Athens, announced on Thursday that he is quitting the party’s parliamentary group and becoming independent.

The announcement was made in a letter to Parliament President Konstantinos Tasoulas.

Some time ago, party leader Vassilis Stigas dismissed Katsivardas from the position of parliamentary representative of the party.

The Spartiates’ parliamentary group is now left with 10 MPs.

In the June 2023 elections, the party secured 4.68 percent of the vote, electing 12 MPs, but several MPs have come and gone amid disputes with Stigas.