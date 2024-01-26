NEWS

Erdogan says Turkey awaiting US move on F-16 sales after approving Sweden NATO bid

Erdogan says Turkey awaiting US move on F-16 sales after approving Sweden NATO bid
File photo.

Turkey is awaiting the next move from the United States on Ankara’s request to buy F-16 fighter jets and modernization kits after ratifying Sweden’s NATO membership bid, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Istanbul a day after signing off on parliament’s ratification of the Swedish move to join the western military alliance, Erdogan said his foreign minister was working in close coordination with his US counterpart on the matter.

“We are waiting for this,” Erdogan told a TV station live on Friday. [Reuters]

Turkey Defense Diplomacy NATO Sweden

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkey OKs Sweden’s NATO membership, lifting key hurdle
NEWS

Turkey OKs Sweden’s NATO membership, lifting key hurdle

Turkish parliamentary committee OKs Sweden’s NATO accession
NEWS

Turkish parliamentary committee OKs Sweden’s NATO accession

Fidan, Blinken discuss Gaza, Sweden NATO bid, F-16 jets
NEWS

Fidan, Blinken discuss Gaza, Sweden NATO bid, F-16 jets

Erdogan expects steps from US on F-16 sale for Sweden NATO accession
NEWS

Erdogan expects steps from US on F-16 sale for Sweden NATO accession

Blinken to meet Greek, Turkish leaders as Gaza diplomacy tour begins
NEWS

Blinken to meet Greek, Turkish leaders as Gaza diplomacy tour begins

Canada unfreezes talks with Turkey on export controls after NATO move, source tells Reuters
NEWS

Canada unfreezes talks with Turkey on export controls after NATO move, source tells Reuters