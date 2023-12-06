NEWS

Erdogan expects steps from US on F-16 sale for Sweden NATO accession

Erdogan expects steps from US on F-16 sale for Sweden NATO accession
File photo.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was on Wednesday quoted as saying that he expected steps from the US Congress on the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Ankara after submitting a bill to ratify Sweden’s NATO membership to Turkey’s parliament.

“As the president, I’ve done my part, but I have an expectation as well. The US should pass this (F-16 sales to Turkey) from its Congress, so that we can take these steps simultaneously,” Erdogan told reporters on a flight returning from Qatar, broadcaster Haberturk and others said. [Reuters]

Turkey US Defense Diplomacy Security NATO Sweden

