Erdogan expects steps from US on F-16 sale for Sweden NATO accession

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was on Wednesday quoted as saying that he expected steps from the US Congress on the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Ankara after submitting a bill to ratify Sweden’s NATO membership to Turkey’s parliament.

“As the president, I’ve done my part, but I have an expectation as well. The US should pass this (F-16 sales to Turkey) from its Congress, so that we can take these steps simultaneously,” Erdogan told reporters on a flight returning from Qatar, broadcaster Haberturk and others said. [Reuters]