Washington response to F-35 request due Monday

After a long delay, Washington on Monday is expected to send a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) in response to the letter in which the Hellenic Air Force requested the start of the negotiation process to acquire F-35s and other weapon systems.

As Kathimerini reported earlier on Friday, the US response was supposed to have been sent before the canceled (due to illness) visit of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis this week (January 24-26).

The Greek request was sent in June 2022 and the delay in the reply is clearly related to the previous deadlock in Washington’s negotiations with Ankara – regarding Turkey’s request for modernization kits for its F-16s and its acquisition of new jets, as well as Sweden’s NATO membership.

Defense

