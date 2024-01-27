NEWS

Two hurt as floor collapses inside Thessaloniki market

Two hurt as floor collapses inside Thessaloniki market
[AMNA]

Two people are receiving treatment in hospital in Thessaloniki after being injured when the concrete floor in an arcade in an old market collapsed.

The two 19 year olds, a male and a female, fell into a hole when the floor gave way shortly before 1 a.m. The woman suffered fractures while the man was injured in the chest.

Photographs of the arcade inside the Bit Bazaar on Tositsa Street showed a 3-meter hole in the floor.

A local store owner managed to extract the two people from the hole using a folding ladder before an ambulance arrived to transport them to hospital.

Police are investigating.

Thessaloniki Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Driver injured as truck plunges off bridge in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Driver injured as truck plunges off bridge in Thessaloniki

Car plunged into water in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Car plunged into water in Thessaloniki

Girl (2) found dead in Thessaloniki municipal nursery
NEWS

Girl (2) found dead in Thessaloniki municipal nursery

Three people killed in two road accidents in less than 12 hours
NEWS

Three people killed in two road accidents in less than 12 hours

Drilling rig bored through an underground tunnel in Istanbul
NEWS

Drilling rig bored through an underground tunnel in Istanbul

Tempe: Train driver’s family sent legal notice to parliamentary panel over medical records
NEWS

Tempe: Train driver’s family sent legal notice to parliamentary panel over medical records