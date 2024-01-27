Two hurt as floor collapses inside Thessaloniki market

Two people are receiving treatment in hospital in Thessaloniki after being injured when the concrete floor in an arcade in an old market collapsed.

The two 19 year olds, a male and a female, fell into a hole when the floor gave way shortly before 1 a.m. The woman suffered fractures while the man was injured in the chest.

Photographs of the arcade inside the Bit Bazaar on Tositsa Street showed a 3-meter hole in the floor.

A local store owner managed to extract the two people from the hole using a folding ladder before an ambulance arrived to transport them to hospital.

Police are investigating.