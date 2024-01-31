NEWS

Greece proposes command of EU naval mission in Red Sea

Greece proposes command of EU naval mission in Red Sea
File photo.

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias said on Wednesday that Greece will propose taking command of a forthcoming EU naval mission in the Red Sea aimed at safeguarding ships from attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia. He further mentioned that the military base in Larissa, located in central Greece, could serve as the operational headquarters for this mission.

Dendias was speaking to reporters ahead of an EU defense ministers meeting in Brussels, where the mission’s command structure was expected to be determined. Earlier in the day, the EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said that the operation is expected to commence by mid-February.

Defense Security EU Shipping

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Athens blocking EU-Tirana defense pact
NEWS

Athens blocking EU-Tirana defense pact

Cyprus holds military drill with Greece, France and Italy to bolster security in East Med
NEWS

Cyprus holds military drill with Greece, France and Italy to bolster security in East Med

Berlin and Paris ‘missing in action’ as EU lacks leadership in defense
NEWS

Berlin and Paris ‘missing in action’ as EU lacks leadership in defense

Androulakis warns an arms race with Turkey could jeopardize social spending
NEWS

Androulakis warns an arms race with Turkey could jeopardize social spending

US opens F-35 window to Ankara
NEWS

US opens F-35 window to Ankara

US ready to welcome Turkey ‘back into F-35 family’ if S-400 issue is resolved
NEWS

US ready to welcome Turkey ‘back into F-35 family’ if S-400 issue is resolved