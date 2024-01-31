Greece proposes command of EU naval mission in Red Sea

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias said on Wednesday that Greece will propose taking command of a forthcoming EU naval mission in the Red Sea aimed at safeguarding ships from attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia. He further mentioned that the military base in Larissa, located in central Greece, could serve as the operational headquarters for this mission.

Dendias was speaking to reporters ahead of an EU defense ministers meeting in Brussels, where the mission’s command structure was expected to be determined. Earlier in the day, the EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said that the operation is expected to commence by mid-February.