Athens blocking EU-Tirana defense pact

Athens is standing in the way of an EU-Tirana Defense and Security Agreement over the Albanian government’s intransigent stance regarding the incarceration of the ethnic Greek mayor of Himare, Fredi Beleri.

The EU is in the process of speeding up the procedures for signing agreements with third countries outside the Union with a view to better defense cooperation.

A few days ago, a meeting was held in Brussels at a technical level, the main purpose of which was to conclude a series of defense and security agreements with countries inside and outside Europe, namely Canada, Japan, Ghana, Moldova, Norway and South Korea.

Greece objected with regard to Albania, insisting that being a country wishing to join the EU it must comply with the European acquis, which includes respect for the rule of law as a basic element.

Against this backdrop, the Greeks proposed North Macedonia as the most suitable country to conclude a defense and security agreement with the EU, as it has shown a better performance in the field of the rule of law, while the standardization of the armed forces to Western standards (through its participation in NATO) has proceeded at an extremely rapid pace.

The Greek proposal was not accepted, but the case of Albania did not move ahead either, despite very strong support from the Italians, who are also Tirana’s closest EU partner, which is regularly a source of friction between Rome and Athens.

​​​​​​Regarding the Beleri case, following the significant failure of Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama to resolve the issue, Greek authorities are taking a wait-and-see approach until January 25, when the trial of Himare’s elected mayor is due to resume.

Behind the scenes, however, contacts continue, always with the condition that Beleri is sworn into office.

Beleri was arrested last May on vote-buying charges on the eve of municipal elections, which he won.