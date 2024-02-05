Gov’t rules out additional support for farmers

The Greek government on Monday ruled out additional support measures for farmers who have been setting up blockades, echoing protests by their counterparts in other parts of Europe driven by grievances over inflation, foreign competition and the costs of combating climate change.

“We remain committed to supporting households and professionals throughout the duration of the inflationary crisis, employing prudent measures within the limits of the country’s fiscal capacity,” government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis told a press briefing.

“But the resources available to us are not limitless; therefore, we are not contemplating additional measures,” he said.

On Saturday, farmers from Greece’s central Thessaly region dumped chestnuts and apples on the pavement outside an agricultural fair in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, vowing to escalate protests after a Tuesday meeting.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had, a day earlier, pledged assistance with energy costs for farmers, including a one-year extension of a tax rebate for agricultural diesel.

Despite these announcements, farmers have criticized the measures as insufficient and dismissed the government’s proposal for a meeting with the prime minister as a mere “publicity stunt.” [Combined reports]