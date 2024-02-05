NEWS

Thessaly famers want flooded land back

[Alexandros Avramidis]

Eight hundred farmers in Thessaly, central Greece, are demanding the restoration of some 18,000 hectares of land around Lake Karla that was flooded during Storm Daniel storm last September.

The state has promised the land’s return, despite the enormous cost, but experts warn that the area will flood again. According to scientists’ calculations, it will also take at least two years for the water to recede, as long as there is no heavy rainfall in the meantime.

“The logic of “give back our fields” is an irrational claim that undermines the value of the lake,” says geographer Dimitris Gousios from the University of Thessaly.

Agriculture Natural disaster

