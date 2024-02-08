Dendias in London to discuss innovation ecosystem for defense

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias will travel to London on Thursday to meet with British officials, as well as academics and experts in defense technology, with a view to creating an innovation ecosystem for the Hellenic Armed Forces.

During his visit to London, Dendias will also attend an event on the Greek language organized by the Embassy of Greece in the United Kingdom at the Embassy Residence on Thursday, with renowned author Victoria Hislop as the speaker.

On Friday, the minister will meet with the Director General of the Imperial War Museums, Caro Howell, with whom he will discuss the prospects of cooperation with the war museums in Greece and the provision of expertise, especially with regard to the planned changes in the Athens War Museum and the functional upgrading of the facilities.

According to a statement by the ministry, on Monday, during a working breakfast at the Embassy Residence in London, Dendias will also meet with the UK Minister for Armed Forces, James Heappey, who is responsible, among other things, for the operational policy of the country’s armed forces. The meeting will focus on cooperation in technology and research, as well as Operation “Prosperity Guardian” in the Red Sea.