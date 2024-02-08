NEWS

Dendias in London to discuss innovation ecosystem for defense

Dendias in London to discuss innovation ecosystem for defense

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias will travel to London on Thursday to meet with British officials, as well as academics and experts in defense technology, with a view to creating an innovation ecosystem for the Hellenic Armed Forces.

During his visit to London, Dendias will also attend an event on the Greek language organized by the Embassy of Greece in the United Kingdom at the Embassy Residence on Thursday, with renowned author Victoria Hislop as the speaker.

On Friday, the minister will meet with the Director General of the Imperial War Museums, Caro Howell, with whom he will discuss the prospects of cooperation with the war museums in Greece and the provision of expertise, especially with regard to the planned changes in the Athens War Museum and the functional upgrading of the facilities.

According to a statement by the ministry, on Monday, during a working breakfast at the Embassy Residence in London, Dendias will also meet with the UK Minister for Armed Forces, James Heappey, who is responsible, among other things, for the operational policy of the country’s armed forces. The meeting will focus on cooperation in technology and research, as well as Operation “Prosperity Guardian” in the Red Sea.

Defense UK

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Dendias seeking cooperation with UK
NEWS

Dendias seeking cooperation with UK

Dendias visiting London on Monday for talks with Shapps
NEWS

Dendias visiting London on Monday for talks with Shapps

Greece to receive first 3 Seahawk helicopters in 2024 after tests completed
NEWS

Greece to receive first 3 Seahawk helicopters in 2024 after tests completed

US senator seeks to block F-16 sale to Turkey
NEWS

US senator seeks to block F-16 sale to Turkey

Turkey’s drone maker Baykar begins to build plant in Ukraine
ECONOMY

Turkey’s drone maker Baykar begins to build plant in Ukraine

Air Force looking to sell 18 Mirage fighters
NEWS

Air Force looking to sell 18 Mirage fighters