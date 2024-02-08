Greece to receive first 3 Seahawk helicopters in 2024 after tests completed

Greece will be receiving the first three of seven MH-60R Seahawk helicopters this year aboard US Navy transport planes, after Sikorsky, a subsidiary of US weapons maker Lockheed Martin, completed the flight tests, the company announced on Wednesday.

The remaining four aircraft will be delivered in 2025 to complete the Hellenic Navy’s purchase, it added.

“Completed in early December 2023, the tests verify each MH-60R aircraft is an efficient and effective air weapon system capable of performing anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare missions from land or naval ship,” Lockheed Martin said.

The Hellenic Navy MH-60R aircraft will join 11 existing S-70B Seahawk aircraft at the Kotroni Naval Air Station, a small airport situated northwest of Marathonas, East Attica.

Known as Aegean Hawks, the older maritime helicopters were acquired direct from Sikorsky between 1994 and 2005.